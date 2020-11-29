Google Invites Applications From MENA Tech Startups For Its Digital Accelerator Program

November 29, 2020 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Google has announced that applications for its three-month digital accelerator program, Google for Startups Accelerator: MENA, have been opened for Seed to Series A technology startups located in the MENA region.

Launched in early October as part of the Grow Stronger with Google regional program, the Google for Startups Accelerator: MENA application period will remain open until December 31, 2020.

With an aim to bring the best of Google’s programs, products, people and technology to founder communities across the globe, the program is scheduled to be held virtually from January 2021.

A selected set of 10 to 15 MENA-headquartered startups will take part by founders being invited to summarize the main challenges faced by their firms. They will then be paired up with experts from Google and the industry to which the firm belongs to help solve the discussed issues. The founders of the selected startups will also be provided with mentorship on technical and business challenges, as well as workshops on machine learning technology, product design/UX, customer acquisition, and leadership development.

Interested technology startups must be headquartered in the MENA region and must have already raised seed funding in order to apply. Google’s criteria for selection will also include the nature of the underlying problem the startup is attempting to solve, value created for the end-users, and whether the firm addresses a genuine issue in their home city, country, or the MENA region as a whole. In addition, the usage of AI/ML technology will also play a role in selection of a given product/service/operation.

“The MENA region is rich in homegrown entrepreneurs which during the pandemic have stepped up to solve for unexpected challenges with innovative technology and resilience. I’m looking forward to working with the next innovators,” said Salim Abid, Google’s Regional Lead of Developer Ecosystem for MENA.

Interested applicants can find more information here: https://events.withgoogle.com/gfs-accelerator-mena/

