Funding

Smart City Enabler Quantela Makes Strategic Investment In Graymatics

The deal will improve Quantela's suite of AI-powered smart city and crisis management offerings
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Smart City Enabler Quantela Makes Strategic Investment In Graymatics
Image credit: Quantela
Abhijit Shanbhag – President and CEO of Graymatics and Sridhar Gadhi, Chairman of Quantela

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Correspondent
2 min read

Smart city enabler Quantela on Tuesday announced that it has made a strategic investment in Silicon Valley-founded cognitive multimedia analytics company Graymatics.

The all-equity deal would give Quantela a minority shareholding in Graymatics with significant strategic and go-to-market (GTM) alignment, and help build comprehensive capabilities in video analytics into its AI-driven smart solutions for its target markets spanning smart cities, buildings, education campuses, public spaces and commercial establishments.

As for Singapore-based Graymatics, the deal will open doors for it to be a part of global smart city projects through Quantela. The company provides video analytics solutions to different smart cities especially in the east zone of India, and various smart spaces (including buildings, highways, ports, airports, telecom carriers) in Singapore, Indonesia, China, the Philippines, Japan, Korea to enhance safety, security, operational efficiency and customer experience.

Commenting on the investment, Abhijit Shanbag, president and chief executive officer of Graymatics, said, Graymatics is excited to journey with Quantela as we create synergies between our offerings, creating definitive industry-leading solutions for the smart cities space and beyond.”

He further said video-analytics is one of the fastest growing industries and its utility goes beyond security and can easily transcend into a powerful tool to run lives and cities more efficiently.

Quantela over the years has  deployed its solutions in over 100 cities across the world.

Sridhar Gadi, founder and chairman of Quantela, said it is the right to scale globally by enhancing Quantela’s smart city platforms which have real-time data analytics capabilities, with the power of video analytics to deliver more meaningful and measurable outcomes for city administrators and citizens.

Commenting on the partnership he said it will accelerate Quantela’s journey to improve the livability of cities and quality of life.

Adding further, Amr Salem, CEO, Quantela, said, “Our investment in Graymatics will give Quantela the competitive edge to tap into opportunities to enhance public safety by tracking suspicious behavior and abandoned objects; improve traffic flow and crowd management; help detect traffic violations through number plate recognition and also identify littering patterns for better waste management.”

The company in India has partnered with the ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) to set up the first-of-its-kind India urban observatory in March 2019 to leverage data analytics for optimizing city operations, improving governance and enhancing economic performance of cities across the country.

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Funding

Personal Messaging Software Aampe Raises $1.8 Mn From Sequoia Capital's Surge

Funding

AI-Based HR Tech Startup Pulsifi Bags $1.8 Mn In Angel Funding

Funding

Singapore-headquartered Osome Raises $3 Mn From XA Network and AltalR Capital