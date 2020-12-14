Join Entrepreneur Middle East Live's Against All Odds Webinar To Learn The Secret Of Lasting Self-Motivation From London-Based Entrepreneur Maria Hatzistefanis, aka MrsRodial

December 14, 2020 2 min read

The next edition of Against All Odds, an Entrepreneur Middle East Live’s series of conversations with enterprising women, will host Maria Hatzistefanis (@MrsRodial), founder of Rodial, best selling author, TV personality and podcaster.

Having released her second book "How To Make It Happen", a 10 step guide to motivating yourself and making your dreams a reality, Hatzistefanis will share strategies which helped her to think big, take risks, and build her own personal brand in addition to growing Rodial into a global skincare brand.

Staged in partnership with du, the webinar will be held at 02:00pm (UAE time) on Thursday, December 17, 2020. To register and reserve your spot, please click here.

Known in the industry as not only an advocate for entrepreneurs, but also an in demand speaker where she motivates, inspires and encourages people to be the best that they can be and to achieve their goals and dreams, Hatzistefanis made her author debut in 2017 with her book "How To Be An Overnight Success".

The book provides insights on how she went from being fired to building a multimillion global beauty empire.

In her second book, "How To Make It Happen", Hatzistefanis explains why she believes that anyone can achieve success if they put their minds to it and reveals how with expert advice, tips and secrets in this personal and raw edit of the good and bad in business.

Hatzistefanis boasts a staggering one million followers on social media using the platforms to inspire and motivate her audience. In fall 2018, she launched her own podcast "Overnight Success” which is a regular in the top charts on iTunes with five star reviews and a record number of downloads

Hatzistefanis is a Patron to the British Fashion Council and sits on the panel, alongside Edward Enninful, Erdem and Caroline Rush, for the BFC Vogue Fashion Fund which grants funding to new up and coming fashion designers. He range is a best seller in Harvey Nichols and Bloomingdales.

