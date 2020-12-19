Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Briar Prestidge

Launched in November this year, these power suits are ready to be purchased online. 
Image credit: Briar Prestidge
TV presenter Rosemin Madhavji as House Ambassador for Briar Prestidge

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As women in the corporate world go about breaking glass ceilings, there’s an aspect of their career shifts that’s often quite overlooked: making sure they look the part! This is an issue that Briar Prestidge, the CEO of PR and personal agency Prestidge Group, is attempting to solve with the release of her new eponymous debut fashion label.

Film director Nayla Al Khaja as House Ambassador for Briar Prestidge

The inaugural collection features high-quality power suits and accessories for female entrepreneurs, designed to make sure they exude both confidence and style no matter where they are.

Briar Prestidge cufflinks

Handcrafted with Italian fabric, the range includes black tuxedoes with satin lapels, gold-plated cufflinks, classic white shirts, all marked with the signature bull logo as well as a pattern influenced by the koru, the Maori art symbol for an unfurling silver fern fond that represents growth, strength, and peace. Launched in November this year, these power suits are ready to be purchased online. 

