Exercise In Style: Honor Watch ES

December 25, 2020 1 min read

HONOR Watch ES is a trendy wearable for those who want to work out and look good doing it. With an upgraded 1.64-inch AMOLED rectangular display, 95 workout modes, and a range of health and fitness tracking capabilities, the HONOR Watch ES helps manage your physical activity.

HONOR Watch ES. Source: HONOR

The HONOR Watch ES features 12 animated workout courses to help users meet their goals using specific scenarios such as fat burn and abs workout. It also gives you 44 animated exercise moves to clearly demonstrate proper posture and technique.

You’ll never miss a workout with HONOR Watch ES as it detects six workout modes automatically. Finally, the device also motivates you to go hard with rewards and notifications when you reach new milestones.

