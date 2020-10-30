Get All Access for $5/mo

Sounds Like Magic: Honor Magic Earbuds HONOR Magic Earbuds are designed with an intelligent built-in capacitive touch sensor, which lets you manage playbacks, phone calls, and toggle the noise cancellation feature with a few taps.

By Tamara Clarke

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Honor
Honor Magic Earbuds

HONOR Magic Earbuds render sound that you can feel– literally. With intuitive touch controls, you have the ability to take full control of what you're listening to.

HONOR Magic Earbuds are designed with an intelligent built-in capacitive touch sensor, which lets you manage playbacks, phone calls, and toggle the noise cancellation feature with a few taps. By double tapping on either earbud, you can play or pause the music when in music mode, and answer or end calls when in call mode.

HONOR Magic Earbuds. Source: HONOR

By pressing longer on the earbud, you can control the noise cancellation feature by turning it on or switching it off. If that doesn't suit, you also have the ability to customize touch commands using the Huawei AI Life application on your smartphone.
Tamara Clarke

Columnist

Tamara Clarke, a former software development professional, is the tech and lifestyle enthusiast behind The Global Gazette, one of the most active blogs in the Middle East. The Global Gazette has been welcomed and lauded by some of the most influential tech brands in the region. Clarke’s goal is to inform about technology and how it supports our lifestyles. See her work both in print regional publications and online on her blog where she discusses everything from how a new gadget improves day-to-day life to how to coordinate your smartphone accessories. Visit www.theglobalgazette.com and talk to her on Twitter @TamaraClarke. #TamTalksTech 

