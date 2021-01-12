7 Easy Ways to Seek Blogging Inspiration as a Coach

January 12, 2021 6 min read

Are you seeking blogging inspiration to create content regularly?

Blogging can be a fantastic tool to manage your content online, which results in organic traffic to grow your coaching business as a bonus if done right. As a coach, you can seek blogging inspiration easily using the following seven ideas. Assuming that you are willing to do the hard work and not afraid of sharing your why, how, and what.

1. Explore your inspiration.

It sounds simple, but many miss this easy and important source of endless blogging inspiration. If you are genuinely inspired, you should have more topics to blog about then you can handle.

The best use of blogging is to write down:

Why you do what you do ( your inspiration)

How you do what you do (your processes/tools)

What problem you solve (your solutions)

The immediate benefit of documenting the above helps you understand:

Do you really know your “why”?

Do you understand the details of how you do what you do?

Do you have the clarity of the problems which you are solving?

The more you write about these things, the more clarity you get about your why, how and what.

2. Practice focus.

I believe all ideas are great, usually. However, amazing things happen when you practice focus and pay attention to one thing or thought over a longer period of time.

Try it yourself to focus on any of the following aspect of your life over a longer period of time and see how it add value to your life.

Health. Paying regular attention to eating, exercising, and sleeping habits can improve your life significantly.

Family time. Lines are quite blurred between work and family time nowadays. Keeping an eye on this area daily can improve your work-life balance for good.

Work projects. Completing one project fully before jumping onto the next one can enhance your work quality immensely.

Finances. Focusing on finances can save you several unnecessary direct debits and missed investment opportunities.

Time off. Taking breaks without checking work communication is a superpower, which can be a game-changer to increase your focus and quality of life.

Similarly, blogging instantly becomes easy when you say no to everything and focus on your coaching inspiration. Mehdi’s weight lifting passion and focus helped him write over 25,000 words on a single page to explain a simple weight lifting exercise of how to do a bench press with proper form.

3. Clarify your blogging purpose.

A blog is an excellent tool for:

Managing your content online

Sharing your ideas and getting feedback

Creating a community around your passion

Establishing rapport by documenting your learnings

Promoting your coaching business

All or some of the above can be the purpose of your blog. Getting clear about your blogging purpose helps you seek blogging inspirations.

A clarity of blogging purpose help you:

Pick your minimum viable audience

Answer actual audience questions

Use language your audience uses

Write detailed and in-depth content

Create the best user experience

Do you have clarity for your blogging purpose? If yes, then it can be a great source of ongoing blogging inspirations.

4. Document your learnings and experiences.

Business blogging isn't writing.

Most people don't search to read. They search to find solutions to their problems. A blog enables you to solve their problems using text, images, audio, and video. The better you solve your tribe’s problems, the more traction generally you’ll get online.

The more disciplined you get at documenting your day-to-day learnings, experiences, and solutions you offer to your customers, the less blogging inspiration you’ll need to seek.

Gary Vaynerchuk, who is a big advocate of “document, don’t create” content creation strategy, has a camera crew, which follows him around to record everything he does daily. The Kardashians are another great example of documenting their life.

5. Be curious.

Some say that you don’t seek inspiration; instead, it is the by-product of curiosity. Aim for continuous improvement. Measuring backwards, instead of stressing out by staring at your ultimate big goal really help to reduce the daily stress level.

How can I improve blogging 1 percent better than yesterday?

Asking this question to yourself daily can lead to amazing progress over time, and also lead to several blogging ideas to document. You can ask this question regarding all aspects of blogging to reap the benefit of compounding.

Imagine how improving 1 percent daily in all blogging areas can help you grow your coaching business over a year?

Keyword research

Post idea

Title selection

Post plot

Formatting

Sources

Images

British cyclists' fate changed one day in 2003 when Brailsford had been hired to put British Cycling on a new trajectory. Following this 1 percent improvement in every aspect of cycling took struggling British Cycling team to dominate the road.

During 2007 to 2017, British cyclists won 178 world championships and 66 Olympic or Paralympic gold medals and captured five Tour de France victories widely regarded as the most successful run in cycling history.

6. Answer support emails.

If you are already in business, answer support emails for a day. Your customer requests and questions can be the most useful blogging topics.

It will also help you build your frequently asked questions & answers collection, which will:

Save you time on answering the same questions repeatedly

Improve the speed & quality of your customer support

Increase your blog’s chances of getting traction in search engines

This is an easy way to seek blogging inspiration and improve your coaching services.

7. Start now and optimize later.

Don’t compare yourself with those who are years ahead of yourself. Your favourite blogger’s first blog post likely wasn't as impressive as they are today. Be kind to yourself and write often. There is no other way to get better at writing than start writing and publishing often.

Our creative writing abilities are trainable and can be improved with regular practice. Therefore, don’t wait and start your blogging journey today.