'Starchive' is the Budget-Friendly Digital Asset Management Solution for Creative Solopreneurs

January 14, 2021 2 min read

Businesses in the digital age must rely on online engagement to expand their followings, increase their customer base, and capitalize on loyalty. For brands of all sizes, engagement is driven by content. But where does all of that content come from? And how do you organize images, video, infographics, ebooks, digital ads, and all of the other various formats you use online? The answer is a digital asset management (DAM) solution, but most enterprise-level DAMs are geared towards corporate giants and cost thousands of dollars.

For the rest of us, one answer is Starchive.

Starchive is an enterprise digital asset management solution that's trusted by thousands of small businesses, artists like Bob Dylan and the New York Philharmonic, and even giants like Volvo. Starchive gives you all of the features of an elite DAM at a fraction of the cost. Designed for solopreneurs, Starchive's Individual Plan offers unlimited file sharing with no file size limits, unlimited collections for fast access to commonly used files, and unlimited access to 1TB of cloud storage that's completely private.

With Starchive, you can search with ease using custom fields, auto tags, and data probing. Meanwhile, AI performs automated file curation to make finding commonly used assets even easier. With the built-in media player, you can preview and playback virtually any file type and, when it's ready to go, you can post directly to social media platforms from Starchive's mobile app. Not only does Starchive make managing your assets easier, but it also improves your workflow.

