3 Principles for Personal Branding Success

February 17, 2021 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged and changed the way business works, perhaps forever. But one thing that hasn’t changed is the importance of how your clients and potential clients view your achievements, your personality, your approach and quality of your work.

Your personal brand (the sum total of the above and other factors) remains as important as ever, as it is the ultimate source of your credit. Therefore, it is important to know how to release its full potential.

Credit derives its origin from the Latin Credere meaning belief or trust. Obtaining credit (financial or interpersonal) therefore is dependent on your trustworthiness. If you can package your credibility into a personal brand, you will turbo-charge your business in 2021.

Here are three key principles for successful personal branding to project you and your business to commercial success in 2021.

Related: Personal Branding: The Key to Success in the Digital Age

1. Promote your brand

Personal Brand development expert, Gary Vaynerchuk, argues it is necessary to “Be your 100% authentic, true self”, however, it is first requisite to identify who that is.

Create online profiles on at least two entrepreneur-appropriate platforms, (eg. Instagram and LinkedIn) and focus on developing a true and client-oriented bio. Your bio must also outline your business philosophy and exude authenticity.

Ensure the content is presented professionally throughout, including high-resolution photos and quality banners and graphics for your profiles.

Deliver this personal brand via your social media presence, supported by your online presence via a bespoke website and your local presence – what real people are saying about you.

Related: Why Building a Personal Brand Is More Important Than Ever

2. Deliver to an appropriate target audience

Kylie Jenner may not be your favorite viewing, but she’s an entrepreneur you should be watching.

She’s got her target audience clearly in her sights: The market research following Keeping up with the Kardashians told her team to focus on the "women between 18 and 38 years old" grouping and she saturates the consumed media within that tribe.

She markets in a manner consumable by that grouping through visual media, female-centric consumable goods and appeals to women’s lived experiences.

Identify your audience, then plan out and operationalize your marketing strategy.

Related: How to Balance Between Personal and Professional Social Media

3. Treat personal brand development as a long term investment

Patience is a virtue — often your business’ big deal or big breakthrough comes long after you have done the leg-work and promoted your personal brand and built the relationships. Good things come to those who wait.

The development of a comprehensive and credible personal brand will facilitate engagement with your target audience, which will deliver ongoing results and returns.

Related: Why Personal Branding Is a Secret Weapon