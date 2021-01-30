Design

Speed Up Your Design Work with This Intuitive Tool

TourBox Neo can be the ultimate controller for creators, increasing creativity while saving time.
Speed Up Your Design Work with This Intuitive Tool
Image credit: TourBox

2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Creative people know just how much time it takes to actually execute that creativity. Whether you're managing the marketing materials for your brand or you run a professional design business, doing the work takes time, and time is money. That's why the TourBox Neo was created. The ultimate controller for creators, this ingenious device can help shave hours off of your workflow, and right now it's on sale for an extra 15 percent off when you use promo code VDAY2021.

TourBox Neo acts as an extension of your hands and brain, helping you create, think, and control intuitively. It was developed by digital content creators for digital content creators and is aimed to help you easily navigate software like Photoshop, Lightroom, Illustrator, and Capture One without a mouse. The versatile knob enables you to control the size, flow, transparency, and hardness of the brush you're working with, and the ergonomic layout gives you quick access to your most commonly used controls. All controls are precisely calibrated for ideal speed, accuracy, and acceleration. You can customize all of your settings with the TourBox Console software for ease of use, ending the cycle of your most repetitive tasks and simplifying your creative process, whether you're editing photos, drawing, or editing audio or video.

Find out why the TourBox Neo earned rave reviews from the likes of Digital Trends and The Gadget Flow. Normally $190, you can get the TourBox Neo today for just $127.50 when you use promo code VDAY2021 at checkout.

Prices subject to change.

