The Executive Selection: Purito

February 13, 2021 1 min read

Entrepreneur Middle East

Clean beauty e-commerce platform Powder is bringing Purito, a vegan and cruelty-free line of skincare products, to the MENA market. With its brand ethos centered on effectiveness, non-toxicity, and transparency, Purito’s best-selling Centella Green range is now available online as part of Powder’s selection.

The Centella Green range is water-based and features Centella Asiatica as its key ingredient, a natural ingredient rich in amino acids and recognized for its anti-aging properties. We recommend trying out the Centella Green Level Calming Toner, which is ideal for all skin types and especially perfect for those with sensitive and acne-prone skin, as well as the Centella Green Level Buffet serum, which helps nourish your skin and protect it from external environmental stressors.

