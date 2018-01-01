Skincare
Women Entrepreneurs
This Former Wall Streeter Turned Down $2 Million and Pays Herself Less Than Her Interns So She Can Build Her Company on Her Terms
Kimberley Ho is a former Wall Street investor who launched her own direct-to-consumer family skincare company, Evereden.
More From This Topic
Apps
Meet Spruce, a Telemedicine App Designed to Stop Acne in Its Tracks
Now you can get medical help for acne from the privacy of your own phone.
Far Out Tech
This Smart Skin-Scanning App Could Save Your Life
Wonder if that mole that keeps morphing might be cancerous? This cool app can help you find out.