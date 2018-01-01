Skincare

Meet Spruce, a Telemedicine App Designed to Stop Acne in Its Tracks
Meet Spruce, a Telemedicine App Designed to Stop Acne in Its Tracks

Now you can get medical help for acne from the privacy of your own phone.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read
This Smart Skin-Scanning App Could Save Your Life
This Smart Skin-Scanning App Could Save Your Life

Wonder if that mole that keeps morphing might be cancerous? This cool app can help you find out.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
