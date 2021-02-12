How Cannabis Became a Hot Commodity On the Canadian Securities Exchange

February 12, 2021 3 min read

For Richard Carleton, CEO of the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), the grass could not be greener. In recent years, Canada’s legalization of marijuana and prior steps taken to allow cannabis to be researched, evaluated and commercialized has augmented the stock exchange into a golden goose for Canada. Today, there are several cannabis-related companies listed via Canadian securities, making CSE into a major marketplace for pain-relieving products around the globe.

Since 2018, a cannabis dispensary can be found in almost every city corner in the Great White North, though only recently have cannabis-related medical and cosmetic products being approved by the American, European and Canadian drug administration departments. These federal confirmations are a key step in gaining authorization to begin commercialization while abiding by the relevant rules and regulations.

InnoCan Pharma (CSE: INNO, FSE: IP4) has been listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange since September 2019. While they are based in Israel, InnoCan has become an example of how the Canadian Securities Exchange is providing leading cannabis companies around the globe the opportunity to offer investors a stake in their product and evaluation.

Now, InnoCan has become an industry leader, utilizing cannabis properties, other unique ingredients, and an innovative liposome delivery formula to produce integrated pharma solutions. In partnership with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, InnoCan recently announced their intentions to develop a ground-breaking CBD delivery method. CBDs, or cannabinoid, is the key therapeutic ingredient in cannabis.

The company is also involved in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) through a subsequent partnership with Ramot at Tel Aviv University. In order to fight the coronavirus cells in the central nervous system, CBD-loaded ‘guided missiles’ have the potential to target infected lung cells and drive recovery.

As CBD properties are known for helping with pain-relief, InnoCan offers a line of spray, lotion, cream, oil, and other soothing external products in order to recover from muscular bruises and sores. The company was approved by the US Drug and Food Administration as well as European and Canadian regulators for over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical solutions.

Like so many Western democracies, the state of Israel only currently allows for medicinal cannabis to be sold upon government and medical approval. Other countries such as Uruguay and Portugal, in addition to US states California, Colorado, Washington, and several others have legalized recreational marijuana.

While the US, on a national level, is sitting on multi-billions of dollars in cannabis investment, it is not federally legal and regulated, though under President Joe Biden, circumstances could change. Though, currently with Canada’s size, financial ecosystem, and early legal progression, the North is now reaping the rewards.

Under CEO Richard Carleton and his leadership, CSE has become Canada’s quickest growing stock exchange: with 600 listed stocks and a total market value of $18 billion. Today, the Canadian Securities Exchange has become visible to influential investors as a safe and interesting market. Even as the coronavirus pandemic is still infecting people around the globe with simultaneously slow-moving inoculation levels, CSE is growing due to CBD’s involvement in the battle against COVID.

Looking to the future, as other parliaments debate the legality of recreational marijuana, and other CBD-related pain-relieving products, the market will only continue to increase, giving Canada a significant financial edge.