Marketing

Are You an Influencer? Then You Better Understand These 5 Key Audience 'Tudes.

Turns out size does matter. But so does intelligence.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Are You an Influencer? Then You Better Understand These 5 Key Audience 'Tudes.
Image credit: SDI Productions | Getty Images

Franchise Your Business

Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with one of our Franchise Advisors today and we’ll help you start building your franchise organization.
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Digital Strategist, Industry Analyst, Speaker, Author
home
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The following is an excerpt from Jason Falls' Winfluence: Reframing Influencer Marketing to Ignite Your Brandwhich will be released Feb. 23 via Entrepreneur PressPre-order your copy now via Amazon | Barnes & Noble IndieBound Bookshop

The right people with influence begin to emerge when you study the five key ’tudes of your audience. But dude, what are the ’tudes? I’m glad you asked!

Amplitude of audience

Based on your business goals, does your audience need to be big? If you want 50 million people to see your name by Monday, take out a Super Bowl ad and hope the big game is this Sunday. But if you want to persuade legislators to support your stance on the state’s casino gambling laws, you don’t necessarily need to engage an influence partner with two million followers. You need an influential person followed by a few dozen state representatives and senators.

Altitude of audience

Think about this in terms of geography. If you need to influence employees inside your company, that Instagrammer with 250,000 followers probably isn’t your best choice, even if they post content your employees dig. John Chamberlin and Rachael Rennebeck of YaJagoff!, a blog, podcast and website focused on Pittsburgh, are great influence prospects with 50,000-plus followers, but they’re not useful if you own a single-location business in Birmingham, Alabama.

Related: How to Build a Successful Influence Marketing Campaign

Aptitude of audience

This is less about the audience’s intelligence and more about the complexity of what you’re trying to persuade them to do or know. If you want to help your audience understand the process of water purification, you’ll need to choose influence partners who can build instructional and educational content. If you’re trying to persuade people to buy a high-quality kitchen appliance that is 50% more expensive than its competition, your influence partners will need to be able to get into the weeds of why yours is better. Someone who just posts pictures of beautiful kitchen designs may not help you.

Attitude of audience

Do the people you hope to ultimately influence love you? Do they hate you? Do they not even really know you? Their attitude toward you can drastically change which influence partners are right for you. If they hate you, some rah-rah cheerleader type who just smiles and waves off any negative vibes won’t work. You need partners with deep levels of trust from their audience who are willing to work on changing attitudes with you.

Related: Get to Know the 3 Types of Influencers

Habitude of audience

What is the audience’s usual way of doing things? And, to use a play on words, what channels do they inhabit? If you’re trying to reach IT professionals who manage data servers, your influence partners will likely need to be present and impactful on blogs, YouTube, IT forums and message boards. If you’re trying to reach consumers of just about anything in Japan, Twitter and Line are far more important for your influence partners than, say, Facebook. Japanese consumers are culturally less likely to engage when their real identity is tied to the account, while Facebook norms are for each person to have one account under their real name. Twitter allows you to have a handle and represent yourself however you like.

If you want to know your audience, know your 'tudes. 

 

 

 

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz to Find Your Ideal Franchise
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Take Quiz
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Marketing

4 Marketing Personalization Tips for Digital Businesses

Marketing

How to Personalize Your Marketing Without Being Creepy

Marketing

4 Reasons TikTok Should Be Part of Your Marketing Plan