How to Reinvent Yourself and Your Business in This Moment of Opportunity

We are living in a moment of abundant opportunities. Perhaps this sounds unrealistic and/or untimely given the tragic loss of so many lives and livelihoods during this pandemic. But the pandemic taught us all a lot; primarily about ourselves and others. We have all felt the magnitude of the moment and the varying degrees of adversity we have all been dealt. But one thing is clear: the pandemic revealed new growth opportunities in the ways we learn, work, lead and live.

Entrepreneurship is no longer just a business term anymore. It is a way of life.

We have all been forced to reflect on what really matters to us as individuals, as leaders and as entrepreneurs – and how our decisions moving forward can have an indelible impact on the changing world around us. With so many opportunities to reinvent yourself as a business, leader and individual – instead of seeing each of these three distinct areas as disconnected parts. Seize them as one healthier whole.

Oftentimes we don’t seize opportunities, simply because we don’t know how to see them with the clarity required to accurately project the final outcome. As such, it becomes more difficult to explain the opportunities and gain buy-in from others. This is especially the case now, where most people have strong opinions that may not necessarily be their own and/or they are not opened-minded enough to appreciate other points of view.

As you embark on new opportunities (albeit a personal or professional goal, a new business idea, a strategic partnership, new relationships, etc.); here are three ways to help you navigate and guide your entrepreneurial spirit:

1. Broaden your observations

Opportunities are everywhere, yet few have the eyes to see them. Don’t just see and examine the opportunities that are right in front of you, but also those that lie around, beneath and beyond the obvious. This is why it’s so important to know yourself and trust yourself. It’s easy for someone else’s opinion to misguide your thinking, but when you know what you aim to achieve, it gives you the right amount of focus and patience to anticipate and explore for more. And remember, in the process of seeing the opportunity you were looking for, you may discover other opportunities along the way that may give you more clarity around your original intentions. For example, when I wrote my first book, it was initially intended to be a book about my father’s wisdom. When I shared it with a friend that knew someone that was in the publishing industry, it became something more significant. And now, 14 years later, I am a senior advisor to Fortune 500s and entrepreneurs the world over.

2. Adopt a farmer’s mentality

As the wise farmer once said, “You’ll never know which seed is going to grow without planting it first.” The wise entrepreneur knows this lesson well because oftentimes it takes too much time for the seed to flourish into an abundant harvest. What’s the point: keep planting seeds and allow your broadened observations to guide you. We must all adopt a farmer’s mentality if we are to discover our distinct place and position during this moment of abundant opportunities.

While many in the business world would refer to this mentality, along the lines of “creating multiple streams of income” (much like the farmer would harvest different types of crops), the key is to water each seed you plant with focus and intention. And if you do this right, you will not only multiply your opportunities, but you will find them to be interconnected in ways to strengthen the healthier whole. For example, now that I am working on my fourth book, I know exactly why I am writing it, the multiple audiences it will impact and how it will convert into multiple revenue streams. But it took me years to understand the formula that best supported my goals and objectives that are centered around creating future legacies. I’ve now learned how to plant the right seeds (and how not to); at the right time (that is not defined by me, but by others), to ensure my goals and objectives are met. Again, not all the seeds will grow, but if you’re planting them with the right focus and intention, the most significant seeds will.

3. Build momentum

How often have your heard this: “yeah, that’s a great idea you should do something with it.” And then what happens? Often, nothing – because people are not proficient in creating and sustaining any type of real momentum.

Creating momentum is the most critical, yet hardest thing for people to do. Why? Because most people embark on opportunities without knowing their inventory and access to resources. Not just money, but more so, relationships. We oftentimes think not having enough money is the problem. That is so far from the truth (this is why many great opportunities are lost by one person and seized by another).

Momentum is built through relationships that are willing to test drive your ideas. But don’t be mistaken, these relationships must be earned over time. For example, if you were to ask five people to support the opportunity you are trying to grow, can you say that you have supported them consistently in the past with their ideas? Have you earned the right to ask people for their support?

Building momentum can come in many forms. But your ability to have cultivated and earned strong relationships are vital to your ability to seize opportunities.

Opportunities come and go, but it is your responsibility to share them with others along the way. Nothing is a secret anymore. It’s about being prepared and doing something about it when the moment calls.

Now is the most abundant time to begin your journey.