Facebook To Stop Recommendations For Political & Civic Groups Globally

March 18, 2021 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Social media giant Facebook on Wednesday announced recommendations for removal of political and civic groups globally, in a bid to safeguard Facebook groups. The social media giant on its Facebook blog said that to curb the spread of harmful content, like hate speech and misinformation and protect groups, the company has taken few steps.

Mark Zuckerberg led company said that if a group starts to violate Facebook’s guidelines then it will be shown lower in recommendations, thus lowering its discovery. The California-based company said that groups and members that violate Facebook’s rules should have reduced privileges and reach and will be removed eventually if it continues to violate the guidelines.

Facebook will also alert its users who are willing to join a group if the group has violated any community standards. Groups which have violated community standards, Facebook will limit those groups’ invite notifications. For existing group members in such groups, Facebook will reduce the distribution of that groups’ content so that it’s shown lower in the news feed.

The company said that admin/moderator(s) of groups will have to review posts by users who have earlier violated the company’s policy. However, if Facebook finds that a moderator or an admin repeatedly approves content that breaks company’s rules then Facebook will take down the entire group.

Users who have repeatedly violated its community standards in various groups, Facebook will block them from posting or commenting for a period of time in any group.

They also won’t be able to invite others to any groups, and won’t be able to create new groups.

“These measures are intended to help slow down the reach of those looking to use our platform for harmful purposes and build on existing restrictions we’ve put in place over the last year,” the statement read.