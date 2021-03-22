How a Borderless Company Is Creating Equal Opportunities Around the World

March 22, 2021 4 min read

With technology giving us more and more opportunities to work remotely from anywhere in the world, is a physical office really necessary? One nomadic company doesn’t think so.

A start-up headed up by Teddy Wold and Rikard Hegelund, Klingit is a design platform doing things differently. Catering to the design needs of companies of all sizes and industries, Klingit works with clients and staff from every corner of the globe. While they promise projects delivered within 24 to 48 hours, designers aren’t expected to work specific hours and certainly don’t need to turn up in the office. The same goes for all other staff they employ from project managers to IT and admin staff. Everyone works remotely from wherever they are based. “Klingit is a company that is remote itself,” says Wold, the COO and co-founder of the design platform Klingit.com, “meaning that we see ourselves as a company with no actual home. Klingit is nowhere and everywhere and doesn’t follow the stereotypes of any specific country or region.”

According to Wold, this gives the business both the freedom to hire the very best people for the job as well as the ability to offer equal opportunities to everyone. They do this by partly eliminating the ‘human’ from the traditional hiring process which historically can result in unfair discrimination against candidates. Since employees are judged purely on merit, barriers people often encounter—age, gender, race—don’t even come into question. Additionally, geography also isn’t a roadblock, nor are things such as family commitments that might result in staff needing to work abnormal hours. A mother in Canada could fit work in around taking care of her children, for instance, or a constant traveler could carry on exploring the world and work from any destination. This opens up a world of opportunity; both for people who are limited by their circumstances or who have experienced discrimination throughout the hiring process in one form or another.

Spearheading of borderless remote working space before ahead of the forced new norm, Klingit is a modern company in true terms that seems to have found the right cord. While they dissolve the geographical boundaries and old hiring structures, they are redesigning the design delivery process for clients. At the heart of it all, Klingit is fuelled by the passion of delivering high quality, whether it’s designs or quality of opportunities to designers.

Tackling the current issues of the core problems of the graphic design industries, lack of competency and capacity, Klingit’s unique workspace model allows it to employ and retain experts from all across the world. The global talent pool in each field, such as animation or motion graphics, sets Klingit apart from most graphic designing companies. Klingit enables this skillset in your company without all the hassle of managing the team. Klingit thus lets you focus on your core business and achieve your goals.

Working as an extension of the client’s organization, Klingit eliminates the cost of bad designs by breaking free from the traditional work structures followed by design agencies. Clients save on the charges of traditional work structure and bad design costs.

We know that design is a core function for the success of many ventures, and having the right team makes all the difference. To build a of best-in-class design experts that delivers nothing less that excellence to clients, Klingit believes in creative the right setup. The remote and flexible working style Klingit nurtures is not, they ensure, at the sacrifice of other things such as competitive pay or career advancement. ‘Our priority is creating more equal economic opportunities globally and giving equal benefits to our employees wherever they are,’ says Wold. These benefits include paid sick leave and vacation time as well as ongoing training programs to ensure equal opportunities for advancement.

Of course, working remotely isn’t for everyone. The lack of face-to-face contact can be a drawback for some, particularly those who enjoy the social side of working in an office. However, a silver lining of many companies enforcing working from home during the coronavirus pandemic is that people are able to get a taste of remote work life themselves before taking the plunge. It’s possibly the best time to test for both employees and companies.

In the end, Klingit is much faster than the traditional design set-up delivering high-quality design but without the associated higher costs. We do that by being very diligent in recruiting top talents in the graphic design field across the globe.