Dehradun-based Startup HireACamp Raises Funding From IAN

Online marketplace HireACamp that lets travelers easily Search and book camps with local camp owners announced on Thursday to have raised an undisclosed amount of growth capital from IAN in its Seed round led by IAN’s Angel investors including Hari Balasubramanian, Uday Chatterjee, and Dr. Uma Kant Panwar.

The fresh funds raised will be utilized to scale up operations, hire passionate people with a focus to improve the overall experience of travelers, right from booking to staying.

“Camping is emerging as India’s favorite outdoor activity, however, booking camps is still one of the biggest challenges travelers face in India. In fact, the camping industry remains highly unorganized. Through HireACamp, our aim is to redefine the way camping is experienced and managed in India. We believe that finding an outdoor stay should be just as easy as finding the indoor one. HireACamp is like an AirBnB for camping and India’s first platform using which travelers can book their magical stay instantly anywhere in the country. We intend to dominate this industry by capitalizing on our first-mover advantage and we are glad to receive support from marquee investors who have become a part of our journey,” said Kashish Pahwa, founder, HireACamp.

In a quest to bridge the gap between travelers and camp owners, the startup has adopted a two-pronged approach. On one side, it provides travelers easy access to explore and book a camp in their preferred area, while on the other, it enables camp owners to list their campsite on the platform by providing all the details of their property and earn more revenues, the company shared.

“The global camping and Motor Homes market is expected to reach a valuation of $59.6 billion in 2023. With such immense growth potential, HireACamp is offering a unique proposition to both travelers as well as camp owners. As angel investors, we strive to back founders who are obsessed with the problem and show unwavering conviction to solve it. We are very confident of HireACamp’s growth story and believe that our investment will help further establish its leadership in the market,” said Hari Balasubramanian, lead investor, IAN.

HireACamp provides a single website for travelers to search, discover, and instantly book from a wide range of campsites offered on the marketplace including hill, beach, jungle, luxury, and budget camping.