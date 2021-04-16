UnitedHealth Group Rockets To New High

Let's face it, the healthcare industry is growing and supported by government policy and that's why UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is moving higher. Shares of UnitedHealth are moving up to a new all-time on better than expected results and raised guidance.

