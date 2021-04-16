News and Trends

H&M Is Letting Customers Rent Suits for Free for Job Interviews -- Here's What to Expect

The retail giant is making it easier for job applicants to make a great first impression during their interviews.
Next Article

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
News Writer
2 min read

Clothing retailer H&M is allowing its customers to rent its suits for free for 24 hours, according to Business Insider

The company first launched its suit-rental service in the UK yesterday but plans to offer the same service in the U.S. starting on May 13, H&M told the publication. 

Related: This Is the Number One Question You Should Ask During Job Interviews to Avoid a Toxic Workplace

The move is reportedly part of a larger, sustainability-focused effort by the clothing giant, which launched a "conscious collection" in 2012. The collection features items that are made of at least 50% sustainable materials. H&M says it plans to only use recycled or other sustainably sourced materials by 2030. 

H&M told Business Insider that the suit-rental service also allows anyone with an upcoming job interview "to make a powerful first impression." 

Customers have a full day to use the rental and will have to return it in a prepaid return bag to one of H&M's drying cleaning partners, the publication notes. Though H&M shoppers aren't responsible for any minor damages (such as tears or stains), they will have to pay the full retail price of the suit should there be any "major damage." 

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Chrissy Teigen Is Back on Twitter: 'It Feels Terrible to Silence Yourself'

News and Trends

Dogecoin Is Scaring Investors. Here's Why.

News and Trends

Coinbase Nearly Hit a $100 Billion Valuation, Making It More Valuable Than GM, Twitter and FedEx