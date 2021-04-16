H&M Is Letting Customers Rent Suits for Free for Job Interviews -- Here's What to Expect
Clothing retailer H&M is allowing its customers to rent its suits for free for 24 hours, according to Business Insider.
The company first launched its suit-rental service in the UK yesterday but plans to offer the same service in the U.S. starting on May 13, H&M told the publication.
The move is reportedly part of a larger, sustainability-focused effort by the clothing giant, which launched a "conscious collection" in 2012. The collection features items that are made of at least 50% sustainable materials. H&M says it plans to only use recycled or other sustainably sourced materials by 2030.
H&M told Business Insider that the suit-rental service also allows anyone with an upcoming job interview "to make a powerful first impression."
Customers have a full day to use the rental and will have to return it in a prepaid return bag to one of H&M's drying cleaning partners, the publication notes. Though H&M shoppers aren't responsible for any minor damages (such as tears or stains), they will have to pay the full retail price of the suit should there be any "major damage."