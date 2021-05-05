We Got Funded: Saudi Arabia-Based Healthtech Platform Mawidy Raises Funds In Seed Round Led By Regional Angel Investors

May 5, 2021 2 min read

Mawidy, a Saudi Arabia-headquartered healthtech firm, recently concluded a seed investment round led by angel investors based in Saudi Arabia as well as the UAE.

Launched as an app-based platform in early 2020, Mawidy aims to make use of artificial intelligence and other technological advancements to tackle the many challenges being faced by the healthcare sector currently.

With services such as online appointments, homecare, telemedicine, as well as online psychology and therapy sessions which fall under the purview of the National Center for Mental Health in Saudi Arabia, the healthtech firm currently provides services from over 1,000 doctors and health practitioners who are specialists in more than 30 medical areas.

Dr. Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Hamali, founding partner and CEO, Mawidy. Image courtesy: Mawidy

"Mawidy seeks to be the leading platform in providing health services in the region and to facilitate the delivery of distinguished services with the best quality for patients," said the firm’s founding partner and CEO Dr. Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Hamali. “We are very proud of the confidence shown by our investors in this investment round, through which we will be able to expand services provision and achieve our strategic goals".

The platform aims to be an important contributor to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals through further digitizing and innovating in the healthcare sector.

