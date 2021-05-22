Languages

Learn a New Language with the Babbel Language Learning App
Image credit: Werner Pfennig/Pexels

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

There are far more benefits to learning a new language than simply being able to speak and understand an entirely new population of people. Learning new languages helps improve your critical thinking and problem solving skills and can even help you become more productive. This makes language-learning valuable for all entrepreneurs, and especially for those who need to market and network abroad. 

If you want to take on a new tongue, there are few better resources than Babbel Language Learning and, right now, it's on sale for its best price ever for a limited time: $179 (Reg. $499) for a lifetime subscription to every language in the library.

Babbel has more than 10 million users worldwide who have helped propel it to a 4.5-star rating on the Google Play Store, and 4.6-star rating on the App Store. The Next Web calls Babbel, "One of the stalwarts of the online language learning sphere." Fast Company called it, "[the] most innovative company in education."

Developed by more than 100 expert linguists, Babbel focuses on practical topics through 10- to 15-minute, bite-sized lessons. After just a month, you'll be able to converse about practical topics like transportation, dining, shopping, directions, and more.Speech recognition technology helps keep your pronunciation on point while personalized review sessions reinforce your learning to ensure it sticks. You can study whenever and wherever you want as your progress syncs across all of your devices and, again, with this deal you'll have lifetime access to the program.

Babbel offers programs in Spanish, German, Italian, French, Portuguese, Swedish, Turkish, Dutch, Polish, Indonesian, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, English.

Ready to learn a new language? Take advantage of this limited time deal. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning for 64 percent off at just $179.

