Become a Lifelong Learner with Help From 'Brilliant'

May 24, 2021 3 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The world is constantly changing, and with the 24/7 bombardment of ads and information from the internet and media, it's becoming harder than ever to think practically and positively about what's happening in the world. how to think is especially important for entrepreneurs as both macro and micro events impact how successful our businesses can be.

While lifelong learning is certainly a key to entrepreneurial success, it's even more important to learn how to learn in an extremely busy, hectic world. That's what makes organizations like Brilliant so valuable. Brilliant is an platform that's dedicated to active learning as an alternative to stressful learning.

In an active learning environment, you're free to fail, you're given context for real-world problems, and your motivation comes from natural curiosity. You're learning because you're genuinely interested in the subject matter and you understand how it applies directly to your life and work. Nobody can learn everything, but anyone can develop positive learning habits and goals.

Unlike other platforms that just offer lecture videos, Brilliant offers anyone from ages 10 to 110 the opportunity to explore a wide variety of subjects through fun and challenging interactive explorations. Covering science, math, and computer science topics, Brilliant makes learning something brand new or brushing up on something you once learned easy, engaging, and rewarding.

To date, Brilliant offers more than 60 learning tracks in:

Foundational math

Data science

Software development

High school math

Science

Engineering

Foundational logic

Statistics and finance

With award-winning teachers and professionals from MIT, Caltech, Microsoft, Google, and other leading institutions, Brilliant's courses don't just teach, but they also incorporate storytelling and offer unique problems to solve so you truly feel engaged with the subject matter. Through Brilliant's learning paths, you're free to set your own goals and if you fail, guess what? It's okay. Feel free to push yourself too far so that you can come back tomorrow and make it a step further than you did before.

One of the great keys to success in entrepreneurship and in life is learning how to think like a lifelong learner. Brilliant makes it possible, which is why it's earned rave reviews from the likes of the New York Times, NPR, and Business Insider.

If you feel you're ready to expand your horizons and commit to developing quantitative, analytical, and reasoning intuition in math, science, and computer science, head on over to Brilliant today. The first 200 individuals to sign up get 20 percent off an annual subscription to Brilliant.