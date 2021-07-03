I Spent Three Months on Clubhouse, and Here's What I Learned

July 3, 2021 5 min read

burst onto the screen in 2020 and found immediate relevance due in part to the lockdowns implemented worldwide due to Covid-19. I tried to get on but had little luck until one of my Facebook friends mentioned he had a few invites to give away. So, there I was, a Clubhouse noob (as gamers like to say) getting his feet wet and trying to figure out how everything works.

It’s been three months now, and during that time, I’ve moderated a business book club weekly, and I’ve also joined numerous rooms as both a speaker and listener. Android users, unfortunately, were initially left out of this exclusive new app. But in May 2021, Android users rejoiced as the app became available for them. As such, it now seems like a great time to take a deeper look into Clubhouse. I’ll share with you what the platform is and isn't, as well as four of the best tips to help you get the most out of your experience.

Why you should be on Clubhouse

Clubhouse, at present, is relatively barebones. No frills, just easy access to incredible people and conversations absolutely free. The only cost is your time. Have trouble in your business? Looking for help with your kids? Want to talk about your favorite hobby? Chances are likely you’ll find a room that suits your needs.

On Clubhouse, you have the option of speaking up or simply sitting back and listening, so depending on your circumstances, you can go with what works for you at that moment.

If you’re looking for exposure with little prep, Clubhouse is the place to be. No need to worry about your hair or make-up. No need to get the light just right. All you need to be aware of is your surroundings to ensure you’re not getting too much background noise or echo.

Some pros

If you’re looking to connect with like-minded people in 2021, there's no better place than Clubhouse. While it’s hot, it’s still very much in its infancy, and you can expect many new functions to be added in the future.

Some cons

It’s easy to go down the rabbit hole in Clubhouse. You’ll join a room at 10 p.m. thinking you’ll be on for just 30 minutes, and the next thing you know, it’s 2 a.m.

While it’s possible to record your Clubhouse sessions with a little money and effort, it’s a bit of a pain. For most people, once the session’s gone, it’s gone. Moreover, unless you have the right equipment, you’re limited to the mic on your phone, which, while surprisingly good, it’s no pro mic. Hopefully, they’ll enable one-touch recording capability and the ability to use external mics in the months to come.

A few Clubhouse tips

Like LinkedIn, your bio plays a significant role in letting people know who you are and what it is you do. However, unlike other social platforms, you can’t add links. You can and should add your Twitter and Instagram accounts, making it easy for people to connect with you outside of ClubhousAlso. Be sure your bio includes your expertise, profession, and interests.

The name and description of a room you’re hosting are keys to convincing others to join. The success of a room will often depend on how enticing you make it for members. Experience has taught me to keep the room name short and punchy. “Breakfast with Champions – Millionaire Breakfast Club,” “TechTalks” and “Women’s Powerhouse” are three of the most popular rooms.

Teaming up with other entrepreneurs or speakers and co-hosting a room is the fastest way to increase the number of members in the room. Each moderator should post upcoming events on their platform feeds.

Be aware, people who follow you can see the rooms you’re in. There may be times when you want to get personal and not want someone from your circle to listen in. Fortunately, Clubhouse gives the option to search for people in a room, which comes in handy if the room is crowded.

What Clubhouse is and isn’t

Clubhouse is, in essence, the perfect tool for the social environment in which we find ourselves. You may find yourself sharing the stage with entrepreneurs such as Jay Abraham, Russell Brunson, Billy Gene and Tai Lop on the platform. It’s a great way to hone your speaking in front of an audience (albeit virtually) and get your message out there.

However, unlike other social platforms, Clubhouse isn’t one you can create material for in your free time and simply post it when needed. To make the most out of Clubhouse, you’ll want to speak, and that means airtime. After talking to entrepreneurs about their experiences on Clubhouse, people seem torn between loving it or finding it a massive waste of time, so I hope you can learn from my experience to make yours enjoyable and effective.

