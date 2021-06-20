Celebrating The MENA Foodtech Ecosystem: Nominations Now Open For The Leaders In Foodtech Awards On June 30, 2021

June 20, 2021 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Nominations are now open for the Leaders in Foodtech Awards 2021, a new event being staged by Entrepreneur Middle East that will recognize and reward key players in the MENA foodtech ecosystem.

The Leaders in Foodtech Awards 2021 will be held on June 30, 2021 at Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk in the UAE, with the event aiming to celebrate both individuals and institutions that are shaping the future of foodech in the Middle East.

The Leaders in Foodtech Awards will be staged as an invitation-only event that will see the leaders of the foodtech industry come together for a gala ceremony. The awards are being presented in a number of categories, including the following:

Best Newcomer

Most Innovative Foodtech Solution

Most Innovative Agritech Solution

Most Innovative Food Distribution Solution

Best Foodtech Solution

Best Healthy Foodtech Solution

Best Digital Food Marketplace

Best Fresh Produce Foodtech Company

Best Green Foodtech Company

Best Cloud Kitchen Company

Best Food Delivery Company

Best E-Grocery Company

Fastest Growth

Agritech Company of the Year

Foodtech Company of the Year

Foodtech Startup of the Year

Foodtech Entrepreneur of the Year

Foodtech Investor of the Year

Foodtech Leader of the Year

Foodtech Visionary of the Year

Nominations for each of the Leaders in Foodtech Awards 2021 can be submitted through the official website linked here, which also lists all of the necessary guidelines for the process.

For any enquires relating to the Leaders in Foodtech Awards 2021, please email mahdi@bncpublishing.net.

