Celebrating The MENA Foodtech Ecosystem: Nominations Now Open For The Leaders In Foodtech Awards On June 30, 2021
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
Nominations are now open for the Leaders in Foodtech Awards 2021, a new event being staged by Entrepreneur Middle East that will recognize and reward key players in the MENA foodtech ecosystem.
The Leaders in Foodtech Awards 2021 will be held on June 30, 2021 at Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk in the UAE, with the event aiming to celebrate both individuals and institutions that are shaping the future of foodech in the Middle East.
The Leaders in Foodtech Awards will be staged as an invitation-only event that will see the leaders of the foodtech industry come together for a gala ceremony. The awards are being presented in a number of categories, including the following:
- Best Newcomer
- Most Innovative Foodtech Solution
- Most Innovative Agritech Solution
- Most Innovative Food Distribution Solution
- Best Foodtech Solution
- Best Healthy Foodtech Solution
- Best Digital Food Marketplace
- Best Fresh Produce Foodtech Company
- Best Green Foodtech Company
- Best Cloud Kitchen Company
- Best Food Delivery Company
- Best E-Grocery Company
- Fastest Growth
- Agritech Company of the Year
- Foodtech Company of the Year
- Foodtech Startup of the Year
- Foodtech Entrepreneur of the Year
- Foodtech Investor of the Year
- Foodtech Leader of the Year
- Foodtech Visionary of the Year
Nominations for each of the Leaders in Foodtech Awards 2021 can be submitted through the official website linked here, which also lists all of the necessary guidelines for the process.
For any enquires relating to the Leaders in Foodtech Awards 2021, please email mahdi@bncpublishing.net.