In5 Fashion Lab Helps Emerging Designers To Launch Their Fashion Brands

August 8, 2021

in5, a Dubai-based facility that provides resources for entrepreneurs to incubate and grow their startups, has launched in5 Fashion Lab to empower up-and-coming as well as established fashion designers in the UAE.

Located at Dubai Design District (D3), in5 Fashion Lab is a design-to-delivery manufacturing facility that allows small-scale manufacturing with low minimum order quantities (up to 1,000 units), giving aspiring designers the opportunity to start out small before deciding to grow and scale their businesses.

While in5 members can directly avail of the new entity’s services, the country’s general public can pay a certain fee to use its industry-grade equipment which includes German and Japanese sewing, stitching and cutting machines.Those who sign up at in5 Fashion Lab will get the opportunity to create brands that cater to readymade women’s apparel, prêt-à-porter, childrenswear, menswear as well as modest fashionwear.

Image courtesy: in5 Dubai

in5 Fashion Lab’s team will comprise fashion industry experts, including former employees of well-known brands, while mentorship will be offered on the topics of apparel and textile designing, sampling, grading, production, and business development.

Image courtesy: in5 Dubai

“After His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced plans to transform the emirate into a global hub for the creative industries by 2025, we immediately began to explore how we could contribute to this important initiative,” said Majed Al Suwaidi, Managing Director of Dubai Media City. “Through the in5 Fashion Lab, we believe we can develop and empower a new cadre of homegrown leaders that inspire growth in our knowledge and innovation-based economy.”

Those interested in in5 Fashion Lab can receive a free consultation by contacting info@in5.ae.