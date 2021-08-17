The Healthcare Transformer

August 17, 2021 2 min read

ABHINAV SHASHANK, CEO AND CO-FOUNDER; INNOVACCER

Innovaccer Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based healthcare company that provides physician practices, hospitals, health systems, and other healthcare providers with population health management and Pay-for-performance solutions. Innovaccer’s solutions have been deployed across more than 1,000 locations in the U.S., enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers, employers, and life sciences companies. Using the connected care framework, Innovaccer has helped healthcare organizations unify records for more than 24 million people and generate more than $600M in savings for the healthcare ecosystem.

Innovaccer aims to provide an accessible system to the people, envisioning a connected healthcare system that works collaboratively to keep people healthy and well so as to connect and curate the world’s healthcare information and to make it accessible and useful for everyone. The company is continuously brainstorming to bring products that can make a difference and generate new ideas for which the company invests significantly in R&D and a 5X expansion of Innovaccer’s go-to-market teams globally. The solutions provided by the company would cater to the needs of tomorrow and already gaining sufficient traction and with the launch of Innovaccer Health Cloud, Innovaccer is building the platform that will power the future of health as the company has both experienced clinicians and expert tech leaders working alongside each other to build the best products the company can offer, and solutions that can make lives easier for patients, providers, administration, and the stakeholders in the care cycle.

Innovaccer wants to assist the global healthcare systems and making care-delivery seamless for all points in a care system with their cutting-edge technology suite. Digitalization is steadily becoming an essential aspect of healthcare, causing a surge in demands for tech-enabled solutions as the world moves towards virtual care and preventive care. Innovaccer’s goal has always been to bring together the silos of the healthcare industry to care as one for the patient.

FACTSHEET

Year of inception: 2014

No. of employees: 800+

External funding received so far: $225 million