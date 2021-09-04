Upgrade Your Email Marketing with a Budget-Friendly MailChimp Alternative

September 4, 2021 2 min read

Despite the growth of social media platforms and innovations in content marketing, email marketing is still king. Every small business should have an email marketing strategy but with the cost of platforms like MailChimp, it can sometimes feel like you're spending too much for too little return. That's why it's worth investing in a more budget-friendly alternative like Sidemail Email Platform for SaaS. A lifetime subscription typically costs $855, and is on sale now for just $49.99.

Sidemail is a modern, full-service email marketing provider that specializes in transactional and promotional emails. This intuitive platform lets you craft beautiful emails that look great in any inbox, fully equipped with templates for any scenario and functionality to help you hit the ground running in just minutes. No coding required. That way, you spend less time in ideation and more time actually reaching customers.

Beyond creation, Sidemail gives you a whole host of user-friendly tools. You can view all of your stats in a beginner-friendly dashboard, use email automation to send emails when things change for your customers, get up to speed with an easy-to-use email sending API, and much more. With Sidemail, you can also collect email addresses from subscribe forms and keep all of your subscribers in contact profiles that are simple to access.

Sidemail was named a #4 Product of the Day on Product Hunt and Nick Glyn, Co-Founder of Quicka says, “We were absolutely blown away by how awesome the Sidemail offering has been for us at Quicka. We looked at rolling out our own and leveraging existing providers, but nothing could beat Sidemail for simplicity and ease of use for beautiful transactional emails.“

Get started with an easier, more cost-effective email marketing service. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to Sidemail in one of the following plans:

