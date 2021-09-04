Email Marketing

Upgrade Your Email Marketing with a Budget-Friendly MailChimp Alternative

Sidemail is a cost-effective, full-service email marketing provider.
Next Article
Upgrade Your Email Marketing with a Budget-Friendly MailChimp Alternative
Image credit: Sidemail

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Entrepreneur Store
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Despite the growth of social media platforms and innovations in content marketing, email marketing is still king. Every small business should have an email marketing strategy but with the cost of platforms like MailChimp, it can sometimes feel like you're spending too much for too little return. That's why it's worth investing in a more budget-friendly alternative like Sidemail Email Platform for SaaS. A lifetime subscription typically costs $855, and is on sale now for just $49.99. 

Sidemail is a modern, full-service email marketing provider that specializes in transactional and promotional emails. This intuitive platform lets you craft beautiful emails that look great in any inbox, fully equipped with templates for any scenario and functionality to help you hit the ground running in just minutes. No coding required. That way, you spend less time in ideation and more time actually reaching customers.

Beyond creation, Sidemail gives you a whole host of user-friendly tools. You can view all of your stats in a beginner-friendly dashboard, use email automation to send emails when things change for your customers, get up to speed with an easy-to-use email sending API, and much more. With Sidemail, you can also collect email addresses from subscribe forms and keep all of your subscribers in contact profiles that are simple to access.

Sidemail was named a #4 Product of the Day on Product Hunt and Nick Glyn, Co-Founder of Quicka says, “We were absolutely blown away by how awesome the Sidemail offering has been for us at Quicka. We looked at rolling out our own and leveraging existing providers, but nothing could beat Sidemail for simplicity and ease of use for beautiful transactional emails.“ 

Get started with an easier, more cost-effective email marketing service. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to Sidemail in one of the following plans:

Prices are subject to change.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Email Marketing

4 Ways to Stop Your Emails From Going to Spam

Email Marketing

Ensure Your Sales and Marketing Emails are Hitting Inboxes With This Verifier Tool

Email Marketing

How Many Email Marketing Campaigns Should I Send a Month?