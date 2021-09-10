Who Stole My Cheese?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

India is no stranger to family business. Even today 85 percent of businesses account as family business and the generational aspects of passing on the baton are as old as time itself. Statistics say that only 13 percent of family businesses survive up to the third generation. However, something has changed dramatically in the last few years and family business leaders are displaying character and resilience and re-prioritizing with agility. Today the family business leaders want to have a clear line distinction between professional management and family ownership. On the other hand, the new generation wants to dabble into new strategies for the future from enhancing digital capabilities to driving profit with the purpose for the new world. Together, this has brought diversity in a family business that was never seen before.

Pexels

Today, it is no longer about being a family business, but rather it is about being a business family. Entrepreneur’s annual feature of ‘Tomorrow Inc’ gives you a preview into the Gen Next who are determined to build a generational legacy. Interestingly with how things are underway, it seems that tech businesses may not be stealing their thunder rather generational business may steal the tech thunder by upgrading their capabilities over the next half a decade.The issue also focuses on bringing forward the opportunities that lie ahead in the femtech space in India. India is Asia’s undisputed leader in the Femtech space, accounting for nearly 5 percent of the total number of Femtech companies and beating other Asian countries by a significant margin. We also take a deep dive into the world of startup IPOs and how the investor appetite has changed in the Indian market.The issue also captures the fine print of the second annual virtual edition of Tech and Innovation Summit 2021 giving our readers a rundown on deep tech, consumer tech, fintech, smart societies, health tech, and more. Another interesting model emerging in the world of start-ups is the Thrasio-style model. Read the special feature to know the mantra of creating a house of brands. Another story of special mention here is of women in tech wherein industry leaders talk about creating career growth prospects for women in tech.