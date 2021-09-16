A Breakthrough Innovation In Women's Innerwear

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A proper-fitting bra can help a woman feel more confident. Additionally, it can help reduce breast sagging and other health issues. Research has shown that the majority of women are having a difficult time finding the right bra that suits their needs. Instead of spending money upfront on buying different types of bras for different events, women would rather use one and the same bra that allows them to go to a yoga class in the morning and then a cocktail dinner in the afternoon.

House of Skye

House of Skye uses sophisticated biotechnology to create a bra that is first of its kind to provide 22 different tabs that allow a woman to adjust her bra in a way that suits her needs. Because of its adjustability, SexyBack bra fits multiple dresses, anywhere from special events to everyday clothing. Additionally, the SexyBack bra is so revolutionary in stretching the boundaries of technology that it received one utility patent with secured registration and five design patents in over 111 countries, with 40 more pending.

Using her breadth of knowledge in biotechnology from her time on Wall Street, Skye Drynan, Founder and CEO of House of Skye, sought out to create a bra that assists society in rethinking the way women wear a bra. To Skye, the SexyBack Bra is an extension of her lifestyle and the lifestyle of many women. The modern woman is looking for ways to increase her appeal, while also being comfortable.

The SexyBack Bra is new to the market and launched on House of Skye. In addition to being aesthetically appealing, the SexyBack bra can help women avoid a wide range of health concerns that result from not wearing the right type of bra. For example, when an individual does not wear the right bra for the occasion, it can affect their posture, cause shoulder pain, leave marks, and irritate skin. Skye kept all these considerations in mind when she designed the SexyBack Bra.

