AMC CEO Says Dogecoin Could Be Accepted at Theaters

AMC CEO Adam Aron said Wednesday that the movie theater chain might accept Dogecoin cryptocurrency in the future.

On Tuesday, Aron polled his 178,000 Twitter followers on whether the company should “explore accepting Dogecoin.”

“SO FASCINATING! Dogecoin Poll was by far my highest ever read tweet,” he wrote the next day. “In 24 hours, 4.2 million views, my most ever retweets, most ever replies. 140,000 votes 77% yes 23% no. It’s clear that you think AMC should accept Dogecoin. Now we need to figure out how to do that. Stay tuned!”

He also expressed excitement that Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk liked his tweet, writing, “If you happen to see this tweet too Mr. Musk, congratulations on Tesla and SpaceX. I have strived to be an innovator my entire career, but you sir are the epitome of innovation above all others.”

AMC announced in August that American movie-goers will soon be able to use bitcoin to pay for tickets and concessions. Apple Pay and Google Pay will also soon be accepted for online purchases at U.S. theaters.

Aron told investors during the company’s earnings call, "I've had to learn more in the past six months about blockchain and cryptocurrency than I learned about it in the entire decade before that.”

He said at the time he hopes the company can become more involved “in this new burgeoning cryptocurrency universe” and leadership is “quite intrigued” by the business opportunities it involves.