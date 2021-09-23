Full access to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

AMC CEO Says Dogecoin Could Be Accepted at Theaters

On Tuesday, Aron polled his 178,000 Twitter followers on whether the company should "explore accepting Dogecoin." 

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

AMC CEO Adam Aron said Wednesday that the movie theater chain might accept Dogecoin cryptocurrency in the future. 

Gary Hershorn | Getty Images

On Tuesday, Aron polled his 178,000 Twitter followers on whether the company should “explore accepting Dogecoin.” 

“SO FASCINATING! Dogecoin Poll was by far my highest ever read tweet,” he wrote the next day. “In 24 hours, 4.2 million views, my most ever retweets, most ever replies. 140,000 votes 77% yes 23% no. It’s clear that you think AMC should accept Dogecoin. Now we need to figure out how to do that. Stay tuned!”

He also expressed excitement that Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk liked his tweet, writing, “If you happen to see this tweet too Mr. Musk, congratulations on Tesla and SpaceX. I have strived to be an innovator my entire career, but you sir are the epitome of innovation above all others.”

AMC announced in August that American movie-goers will soon be able to use bitcoin to pay for tickets and concessions. Apple Pay and Google Pay will also soon be accepted for online purchases at U.S. theaters.

Aron told investors during the company’s earnings call, "I've had to learn more in the past six months about blockchain and cryptocurrency than I learned about it in the entire decade before that.”

He said at the time he hopes the company can become more involved “in this new burgeoning cryptocurrency universe” and leadership is “quite intrigued” by the business opportunities it involves.

More About News and Trends

News and Trends

Chick-fil-A Dropped From Potential Missouri Airport Vendors

Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Woman Opens Car Door and Finds Black Bear in Driver's Seat in Viral Video

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Economic Growth

Economist Nouriel Roubini Warns of Growing Risk of Stagflationary Crisis

The Epoch Times

The Epoch Times

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs

Meet the 28-Year-Old Instagram Influencer Who Landed Over $700,000 in Brand Deals Within 6 Months

Startups

These are the 10 most promising startups in Mexico

Entrepreneur en Español
News and Trends

Chick-fil-A Dropped From Potential Missouri Airport Vendors

Entrepreneur Staff
Read More