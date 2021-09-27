FedEx Worker Loses Job After TikTok Rant: 'I Will Not Deliver Your Sh--"

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Former FedEx delivery man Vincent Paterno's posted a TikTok rant that went viral — and resulted in him losing his job.

Robert Nickelsberg | Getty Images

In the video, (in which he is wearing a FedEx uniform), Paterno claimed that if any customers did not have an American flag outside of their house and had anything showing support for President Biden and Vice President Harris or Black Lives Matter, he would not deliver packages to those houses.

“I will not deliver your s---. I will bring that back to the station,” Paterno says into the camera. “And I’ll keep doing that s---. Have a good day."

Naturally, people in the comments went off.

“You about to lose your job,” one TikTok user wrote in a comment that has garnered over 3,600 likes.

Others pointed out that the behavior Paterno was threatening is illegal.

“Some people get medicine delivered, including life saving medication or medical devices,” one user wrote. “You could be hurting people.”

In a follow up video, Paterno claims he quit FedEx and that he was not fired, though it is unclear why exactly happened.

"We are appalled by the behavior depicted in this video, which does not reflect the views of FedEx," a FedEx representative said in a statement, per Fox Business. "This individual is no longer providing service on behalf of the company."

FedEx did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur’s request for comment.

“Our greatest asset at FedEx is our people,” FedEx’s code of conduct for employees states. “We are committed to equal opportunity, fairness, respect and inclusion and do not tolerate discrimination or harassment based on race, color, ethnicity, national origin, religion, sex, age, genetic information, citizenship, disability, marital status, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, veteran status or any other characteristic protected under national, state or local laws.”