📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Gamers Spent 16.7 Billion Hours on Roblox in Just 3 Months. Here's What Roblox Is and Why Your Kids Won't Stop Playing It The game has 77.7 million daily active users and about 60% are under 16 years old.

By Sherin Shibu

Key Takeaways

  • Roblox is a free 3D gaming platform that allows users to play games created by other users or make their own with friends.
  • Robux is the digital currency used in Roblox.
  • In its Q1 report, Roblox reported an average of 15.6 million unique paying customers per month, up 13%.
entrepreneur daily

An online game that immerses players in worlds they and other players create just hit a record number of users — and an all-time high of hours played.

Roblox announced its financial results for January through March of this year on Thursday and reported that it increased its daily active user count to 77.7 million, which is 17% higher than it was at the same time last year.

The number of hours players spent actively playing the game also increased, by 15%, to 16.7 billion hours over those three months.
Roblox sign-up page. Photo Credit: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Roblox also reported an average of 15.6 million unique paying customers per month, up 13%, and noted that each customer paid close to $20, or $19.68 exactly, a 6% increase.

Still, the company says it is "hard at work" to get growth even higher, back to 20% year-over-year from last quarter.

Related: A Teen Turned His Roblox Side Hustle Into a Multimillion-Dollar Company — Now He's Working With Karlie Kloss and Elton John

"We began experimenting with changes in our AI-driven discovery algorithm and the positioning of various content types on the Homepage," Roblox founder and CEO David Baszucki stated. "We reintroduced platform-wide events like The Hunt: First Edition. And, we continued to improve the quality and performance of our app and experiences."

Roblox stock was down 23% after the earnings announcement, the worst drop in over two years.

Related: What My Kids' Roblox Addiction Taught Me About the Metaverse

Roblox has seen tremendous growth since its start in 2006, but what is the platform exactly for someone who has never played? And why is it so popular?

What Is Roblox?

Roblox is a free 3D gaming platform that allows users to play games created by other users or make their own with friends. They can also talk to their friends through chat while playing a game.

Popular roleplaying games on Roblox include Brookhaven RP, which takes place in a city, and Royale High, a school-themed game.

Roblox went public in 2021.

What Is Robux?

Robux is the digital currency used in Roblox. Though the game is free, players can buy Robux to upgrade their avatars, unlock special features, and access certain games.

Players can buy Robux from the Roblox website or through a gift card.

$0.99 equals 80 Robux.

Why Is Roblox So Popular?

Roblox was first released in September 2006, making the game older than most of its user base. As of December, 58% of Roblox players were under 16 years old, with one in five users under 9 years old.

The game had 13.5 million users as of 2012.

The rise of YouTube and game streaming catapulted Roblox to the mainstream in 2017 as YouTubers and streamers recorded themselves playing the game to large audiences.

The pandemic may have furthered Roblox's reach, especially with younger audiences.

An early Roblox game trailer from November 2006 shows how far the game has come in 17 years.

How Does Roblox Plan To Keep Growing?

The majority of Roblox users are kids or teenagers, but the company is working to broaden its user base, per CNN.

Wall Street analysts told the publication that Roblox needs to show new sources of revenue growth.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

Want to Start a Simple Business That Helps the Planet? After 'One Night's Worth of Research,' He Started an Eco-Friendly Gig And Now Makes $200K a Year

Environmentally-conscious laws are picking up steam across the country. When one went into effect in Zach Cavacas's home state, he saw a lucrative business opportunity. Chances are, a similar law is coming to your state, or is already there.

By Frances Dodds
Side Hustle

These College Friends Started a 'Fun' Side Hustle That Landed Them on 'Shark Tank'— Now the Idea Is Helping Dozens Make Extra Cash: 'Start Saying Yes'

Jess Blakely and Willow Sprague brainstormed a business that would allow them to hang out more — but it turned into something much bigger.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Hulu, Disney+, and Max Are Combining to Make One Giant Streaming Bundle — Here's When the Big Changes Begin

The companies did not disclose the new pricing model for the combined service but announced it is set to launch this summer.

By Emily Rella
Innovation

How to Ensure High-Quality Patent Filings — 5 Key Steps for Portfolio Managers

Portfolio managers face challenges in selecting drafters who balance cost with quality, amidst complex patent jargon. This article aims to make it easier for portfolio managers to get the quality applications drafted.

By Thomas Franklin
How to Go Green

3 Ways We Can Help Eliminate Waste by Creating a Circular Economy

Circularity, a practice to reduce e-waste, drives humankind's quest for a circular economy and reshapes sustainable resource use.

By Kerry Chen
Living

3 Steps to Prime Your Brain for a Growth Mindset

Take these three steps to cultivate a growth mindset and enhance your happiness and success.

By Kristel Bauer