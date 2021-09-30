Mukesh Ambani Continues To Be The Richest Man In India: IIFL-Hurun India Report

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The IIFL Wealth-Hurun India Rich List for 2021 is out and as expected RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani continues to be the richest man in India for the 10th consecutive year with a wealth of INR 7.18 lakh crore. At INR 5,05,900 Crore, Gautam Adani and family moved up two places to the second spot in this year's list.

YouTube Jio

Shiv Nadar and family continued with their third position with a 67 per cent increase in their wealth to INR 2.36 lakh crore. “HCL's limited exposure to COVID affected segments such as travel, retail and hospitality resulted in a 67 per cent increase in his wealth,” said the Hurun report.

SP Hinduja and family saw a drop of two places to 4 this year, with a 53 per cent change in their net wealth at INR 2.2 lakh crore. At 5th place is steel baron LN Mittal and family whose total wealth rose 187 per cent to INR 1.74 lakh crore. Number 6 on the rich list is Cyrus S Poonawalla & family. This is despite the company providing around 92 per cent of Covid-19 vaccines delivered in India.

Startups Rule The List

Hurun India Rich List is considered the most comprehensive rich list from India and is a ranking of individuals with a net worth of over INR 1,000 Crore. This year, the list has some interesting names from India’s startup ecosystem as well. Shashvat Nakrani, cofounder, BharatPe becomes the youngest person to feature on the list. The 23-year old founded the payment app in his third year of college in 2018 along with Ashneer Grover.

Additionally, founders of the startup BrowserStack, Nakul Aggarwal and Ritesh Arora, had wealth at INR 12,400 crore each as per the list, making them the richest new entrants to the list. Interestingly, around 13 people on the list were born in the 90s.

Others on the list include Naveen Tewari of InMobi, Ashwin Damera of Eruditus Executive Education; Ajaykumar Mansukhlal Patel of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem and Ashok Ramnarayan Boob & family of Clean Science and Technology.

According to Harun India, India has achieved the milestone of having over 1,000 individuals across 119 cities with a net worth of INR 1,000 crore. The chemicals and petrochemical sector added the highest number of new entrants to the list. The sector added 43 individuals and their cumulative wealth grew 99 per cent in the same period. The chemicals sector is followed by software and services at 33 individuals and construction and engineering at 15.