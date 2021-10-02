The Executive Selection: SunKiss

The mineral-based, water-resistant SPF products contains ingredients such as shea butter, coconut oil, aloe vera, jojoba, and red raspberry seed.

By
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With a focus on sustainability and environmental conservation, luxury sun care brand, SunKiss, has been making its presence felt in the UAE. Founded in 2020 by Clare Maskall and Joanna Barclay, the brand offers premium natural, cruelty-free and vegan products that provide a broad-spectrum sun protection factor (SPF) protection.

SunKiss

With reusable, refillable, and recyclable aluminum bottles, the mineral-based, water-resistant SPF products contains ingredients such as shea butter, coconut oil, aloe vera, jojoba, and red raspberry seed.

Available in SPF 15 and 30, the range includes the SunKiss Coconut sunscreen, as well as an unscented version for men, kid-friendly products, and after-sun care products as well. 

