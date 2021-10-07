It's Time You Finally Wrote Your First Novel

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

It's natural to aspire for big goals in life. After all, that's basically the core tenet of the entrepreneur. But your current skills may not always be best-suited for your future goals. For instance, if you want to write a book, you may need a little extra help to get started in the right direction. Fortunately, that's where The Essential 2022 How to Write a Novel Bundle comes into play.

Dan Counsell/Unsplash

If you have a novel idea burning through your mind, this five-course bundle can help you finally make it a reality. Through these courses (rated as high as 4.7/5 stars), you'll learn how to fill a void in any niche or genre and discover philosophies for avoiding writer's block and powering through your first draft. You'll learn the importance of outlining a novel, study the rules of writing and the elements of story, and discover what you need to do if you can't afford a professional editor.

From there, you'll delve into more efficiency tools to learn how to write and sell your first novel within the shortest possible time. You'll go through character creation processes and discover how to sustain the motivation to write an entire novel. There's even a course dedicated to teaching you how to publish a book on Amazon or any other self-publishing platform, so that you can start collecting royalties. Finally, if you're interested, the bundle also includes a course on children's book, teaching you how to write children's fiction and understand how to submit to children's publishers with confidence.

If you've got a story brewing in your mind, it's time to finally start putting it out on paper. Right now, you can get The Essential 2022 How to Write a Novel Bundle for just $19.99. A small price to pay to write your first book!

Prices are subject to change.