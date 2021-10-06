Women To Watch At GITEX Global 2021: Shana Gavron, CEO, Endangered Wildlife OÜ

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Besides showcasing how technology is redefining the way we live and work, GITEX Global 2021, which will be held in-person on October 17-21, 2021 at Dubai World Trade Centre, will shed light on the revolutionary role of female tech entrepreneurs in building the future. We take a closer look at some of the women in tech taking centerstage at the show- make sure to keep an eye out for them at GITEX Global!

Endangered Wildlife Shana Gavron, CEO, Endangered Wildlife

Estonia-based Endangered Wildlife OÜ is developing the first of its kind Biodiversity Valuator softwareas- a-solution (SaaS) solution that calculates the financial value of individual species of biodiversity in specific locations.

“The world is a monetary economy, and it is believed that until people can understand and relate to the value of biodiversity, they will not understand their responsibility to conserving and not over utilizing it,” says CEO Shana Gavron. “The Biodiversity Valuator financially quantifies the benefit of biodiversity, and thereby adds value to sustainability reporting and decision-making by allowing corporates and investors to integrate biodiversity into the decision-making process, to financially measure and disclose their environmental impact, and to calculate an impact return on investment.”

Source: Endangered Wildlife OÜ

As if the challenges of working in such a niche space weren’t enough, Gavron admits feeling that she had more hurdles to face as a woman in this industry. “There clearly is disparity between the support for men in tech and women in tech, and some of my experiences and discussions certainly highlight the need for women to become more involved in tech,” she says. “I have actively participated in events to promote women in tech, and, although I do not believe there should be any difference between men and women in the field, there is clearly a bias towards men over women. Within Endangered Wildlife OÜ, we have a corporate culture to promote gender equality, and we have an almost equal split between men and women in the team.”

According to Gavron, events like GITEX can help women in tech increase their exposure to potential investors, partners, and customers. “These events give women the opportunity to stand out and show to the world that women can have equal, if not better, ideas than men, and that tech does not need to ‘belong’ to men,” she declares.

Endangered Wildlife OÜ will be exhibiting at GITEX Future Stars, Za’abeel Halls 4-6

