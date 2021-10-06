Wendy's Partners With the Kellogg Company to Turn Its Beloved Frosty Into a Cereal

Fans of Wendy's iconic light-chocolate-flavored Frosty can get their fix for breakfast now too — and not just in the form of the cold-brew-coffee-infused "Frosty-ccino."

The fast-food chain has partnered with Kellogg to put out a limited-edition "Wendy's Frosty Chocolatey Cereal," CNN reports.

According to the press release, the cereal's chocolate-flavored marshmallow pieces "intermingle with crispy, cocoa-coated round cereal bites" to "evoke the irresistible taste of a Wendy's Frosty."

The cereal will be available in grocery stores this December for a suggested price of $3.99, and each box will also include a coupon for a free Frosty from Wendy's.

This isn't Wendy's first flavorful partnership with Kellogg. The fast-food chain and food-manufacturing giant have put out Pringles (owned by the Kellogg Company) with flavors reminiscent of Wendy's Spicy Chicken Sandwich and its Baconator in the past.

Restaurants often partner with CPG companies to expand the brand's footprint and draw more customers. Last year, Cinnabon launched its inaugural frozen breakfast line, and TGI Fridays and Boston Market have also capitalized on the trend.

Kellogg is behind numerous well-known brands, including cereals Corn Flakes, Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops.

But not all press around the Kellogg Company has been good. The New York Times reported that workers who make Kellogg cereals in factories in Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania and Tennessee went on strike on Tuesday, citing issues regarding job protections, vacation and holiday pay and health care.

