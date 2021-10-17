Learn a New Language, Find Inexpensive Flights, and Start Globe-Trotting

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Everybody loves to travel, but not everybody knows how to do it all that well. Some entrepreneurs have built entire businesses out of their love of travel and finding ways to do it inexpensively. That takes years of practice and thousands of dollars of investment over time. You probably don't have that kind of time to learn the best travel hacks, so instead, why not invest in The World Traveler Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone Lifetime Subscription?

This three-part bundle includes access to Rosetta Stone, Matt's Flights, and The Complete 2021 Travel Hacker Bundle. Combined, it's everything you need to become a smarter traveler.

With Rosetta Stone, you'll have lifetime access to the "Gold Standard" of language education, so you can learn a second, third, or fourth language before you go anywhere new. Trusted by top organizations like NASA and TripAdvisor, Rosetta Stone helps you learn up to 24 with an award-winning interactive software and proprietary speech recognition technology that makes learning on your own time easy and productive.

Then, you'll get three years of access to Matt's Flight Premium. Matt's Flights scours the web to find the best flight deals available out of your departing airport. You can expect more than 3 deals per week and can make an unlimited number of custom search requests to guarantee the cheapest airfare to just about any destination. User Susie Walters-Richardson wrote, "Matt saved me $1,200 on the flight for my daughter's honeymoon. Easy-to-use. Thank you."

Finally, you'll also get six courses on travel hacking. From how to make a successful move abroad to learning how to become a digital nomad and more, the bundle will set you up for travel success in the future.

See the world from a new (more budget-friendly) perspective. Right now, you can get The World Traveler Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone Lifetime Subscription for just $159 (reg. $1,784) when you use promo code TRAVEL20.

