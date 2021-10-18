The Questions You Ask Yourself Determine the Answers You Receive

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Asking questions is an excellent way to not only know ourselves but also grow our knowledge. According to William McGirr & Roberto Maggio, most people lose their genuine curiosity as they grow and face life. Children are very inquisitive and ask many questions because they want to learn. William McGirr says that adults should also devote time to asking quality questions, even as they are busy living their lives.

Knowing how to ask the right questions plays a vital role in your growth and the answers you receive. For instance, Roberto Maggio believes that instead of asking “why,” you should ask “why not.” This is in relation to things that you might consider challenging to do. Asking questions shows an interest in personal growth, and asking the right questions helps you spend less time looking for the right answers.

The question “why” is limiting, says William McGirr. Asking why usually means that you are looking for a good enough reason to make yourself do something. This means that if you can’t come up with a good reason, then you won’t do it. At the same time, when you ask “why not,” you simply say, “do it,” and you need a good reason to stop you from doing it. Therefore, “why not” offers continuity, whereas “why” ends it.

In William McGirr & Roberto Maggio's experience, the question “why not” helps you uncover solutions to challenges that you are facing. It opens up your mind to discover new ways to do something. They also note that it increases your capacity and potential to lead and identify opportunities. A “why not” question makes you prepared for anything life throws at you. And it shows that you have a growth mindset.

When presented with an opportunity, everyone's default response is to either ask themselves “why” or “why not.” Those who ask “why not” are more likely to grab that opportunity than those who ask “why,” say William McGirr & Roberto Maggio. Where one is liberating, the other is limiting. The question you ask makes a tremendous difference.