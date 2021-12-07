Working With Mother Teresa, She Was Inspired by Older People's Compassion. So She Started a Caregiving Business That Hires Them.

Kiran Yocom started franchise Seniors Helping Seniors because she felt there was no one better equipped to do the job.

By
This story appears in the December 2021 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe » You're reading Entrepreneur Franchise500, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

When you’re in the business of caring for others, nothing beats having Mother Teresa on your résumé. Kiran Yocom has just that; she worked with the sainted nun for more than a decade in India, and Yocom’s commitment to serving others continued when she moved to the U.S. in 1995. Three years later, she cofounded home-care company Seniors Helping Seniors. Inspired by the compassion she saw in older people, she hired seniors as primary caregivers for other seniors.

Courtesy of Seniors Helping Seniors

Since the Reading, Pa.–based business began franchising in 2006, it has expanded to 100 franchisees throughout the U.S., the U.K., and Malta. Yocom’s daughter, Namrata Yocom-Jan, is now president of the company. Striking a balance between truly compassionate care and profitable business strategy isn’t always easy, but Yocom says the key is finding franchisees with a heart for the business. Here, mother and daughter share how they’ve done it.

Continue reading this article -- and everything on Entrepreneur!

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5!

Get 3 months free with code ZENDESK

Presented by zendesk

Get 3 months free with code ZENDESK

More About Franchises

ent-o Insider

He Moved From Pakistan at 18 and Got a Job at KFC. Three Decades Later He Owns a KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and More.

Chloe Arrojado

Chloe Arrojado

ent-o Insider

These Booming Franchise Sectors Tell You Where the Industry Is Headed

Kim Kavin

Kim Kavin

Franchises

5 Franchise Owners Share Their Secrets for Bringing Customers In-Store

CO— by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce
Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

ent-o Insider

He Moved From Pakistan at 18 and Got a Job at KFC. Three Decades Later He Owns a KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and More.

Chloe Arrojado

Chloe Arrojado

ent-o Insider

These Booming Franchise Sectors Tell You Where the Industry Is Headed

Kim Kavin

Kim Kavin

Franchises

5 Franchise Owners Share Their Secrets for Bringing Customers In-Store

CO— by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce
Read More