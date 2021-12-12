Newly Launched SD Center To Offer Entrepreneurship Education In Dubai

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

New Learning FZCO and Eramus Center for Entrepreneurship, have partnered up to launch the SD Center for Entrepreneurship Excellence (SDCEE) in Dubai to nurture the next generation of entrepreneurs, and enhance the skills of today’s industry professionals.

With an immersive program designed to support future entrepreneurs, the new facility aims to provide knowledge, skills, experience and resources to encourage innovators to identify business opportunities, develop and implement their business ideas and establish a lifelong network.

Martin Luxemburg, Managing Director of Eramus Center for Entrepreneurship

Its program will include broad subjects such as new venture creation, growth and internationalization strategies, entrepreneurial finance, family business, impact investing and social entrepreneurship, and corporate finance. Some of its faculty and researchers from the Eramus Centre for Entrepreneurship and the GCC region will also be involved in guiding the center’s students.

“We look forward to providing education, networking, mentorship and assistance to entrepreneurially-minded individuals in the region,” said Martin Luxemburg, Managing Director of Eramus Center for Entrepreneurship. “We believe everyone can become an entrepreneur and we will develop their mindset and skillset to empower these individuals to embrace their purpose and become impactful leaders through an innovative and entrepreneurial approach.”

Shailesh Dash, Board Member and mentor, Newage Learning FZCO

The center also aims to continuously evolve and grow to meet the increasing demand for “entrepreneurial curriculum and experiences,” to prepare individuals to pursue business ventures, noted Shailesh Dash, Board Member and mentor, New Learning FZCO. He added, “We are excited to partner with Erasmus Centre for Entrepreneurship to provide active learning experiences to teach the skills needed to successfully translate high-potential projects and ideas into the real world.”

The center will also host a number of initiatives such as conferences, internships, networking events and venture funding support, as well as mentoring sessions and competitions, for entrepreneurs to showcase their products ideas.

