How to Protect Your Business From Cyber Attacks

Cyber attacks on small businesses were on the rise in 2021 and expect to only increase in 2022. Nearly half of small businesses experienced a cyber attack this year, and if your business wasn't one of them, you can count yourself lucky. But luck runs out, and if you haven't thought through your security, now is a good time to get the kind of cybersecurity education that can help protect your business. The 2022 Masters in Cyber Security Certification Bundle can give you just that. It's on sale for just $39.99 (reg. $1800).

This nine-course bundle includes training from leading experts like Joe Parys (4.4/5 instructor rating), Atul Tiwari (4.3/5 rating), Integrity Training (4.2/5 rating), and others.

Over these courses, you'll learn how to master ethical hacking and cybersecurity from scratch. Starting with beginner-friendly content, you'll work your way up towards advanced ethical hacking skills. You'll learn how to conduct penetration tests to analyze your network security using Kali Linux, the most used distribution by real-world pen-testers. You'll learn how to configure and use threat detection tools, perform data analysis, interpret the results to identify vulnerabilities and threats to an organization, and more. There are also courses on ethical hacking using Metasploit, scanning networks using Nmap, network security fundamentals, and much more.

Want to go pro in cybersecurity? You can also study to pass the CompTIA CSA+ certification exam on your first attempt, as well as scour study materials for CISSP, CISM, and CISA.

Take your cybersecurity skills up a notch with this comprehensive bundle, on sale for a limited time. Right now, you can get The 2022 Masters in Cyber Security Certification Bundle for just $39.99. That's a small price to pay to become the kind of cybersecurity expert that can avert threats to your business.

