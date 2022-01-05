Freecultr Raises $5 Million in Series A from Sixth Sense Ventures, Others

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

D2C brand Freecultr today announced that it has raised $ 5 Million in a Series A funding round, led by Sixth Sense Ventures, through their Sixth Sense India Opportunities Fund. The company said it will deploy the funds primarily for team expansion specialized in consumer outreach, deeper brand building, and for product and category expansion.

“Our growth over the last two years has shown that there is a huge consumer appetite for premium, technologically advanced and sustainable intimate wear. With this investment, we are now ready to invest deeper in our product development and marketing to capture a bigger share of this growing market,” said Harshit Vij, co-founder, Freecultr.

“Freecultr’s unique focus on using cutting-edge fabric blends for sustainable yet comfortable intimatewear has resonated well with our customers. We are thrilled with the confidence Sixth Sense Ventures and our other investors have placed in our brand’s story and are looking forward to building the most innovative comfort wear apparel brand from India,” said Shrey Luthra, Co-founder at Freecultr.

Freecultr brand was rebooted afresh by its co-founders Shrey Luthra and Harshit Vij in 2019 with the goal to revolutionize the intimate clothing market by introducing environmentally sustainable and technologically-advanced innerwear, loungewear and activewear for men and women in India. The brand claims to use proprietary blends of fabrics for its comfort wear apparel brand.

Freecultr has shown strong QoQ growth in the recent year and is looking to disrupt the premium comfortwear space, said the startup in a statement. The startup has also received investments from unicorn D2C brand boAt’s co-founders Aman Gupta (also CMO at boAt), Sameer Mehta (also CPO of boAt), D2C brand Wakefit’s co-founder Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, and Smile Group cofounder Manish Vij.