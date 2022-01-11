PulsOps Raises Pre Seed Funding From Antler India

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

PulsOps, a no-code observability and analytics platform for high-velocity operations teams, has raised pre-Seed funding from Antler India.

Sectors with high-velocity data such as delivery, quick commerce, logistics and transportation often face the challenge of monitoring critical metrics for daily business performance and management. Operations teams navigate thousands of data points across dashboards, spreadsheets and manual processes – leading to mis-informed or delayed actions, both of which negatively impact P&L and efficiency. Simply put, there is more data available in these businesses than what is cognitively possible for humans to monitor and intelligently analyze, said a statement.

The founders are aiming to solve this problem with PulsOps, a full stack observability and analytics platform that provides automated metrics monitoring and root cause analysis at the most granular level of operations data. The platform includes advanced analytics solutions that provide actionable recommendations for context-specific use cases like fleet, inventory and incentive optimization. The platform is designed to close the loop from data to action in one place.

“Tech-enabled operations is a hypercompetitive space. A company’s ability to leverage the full strength of its data to make faster, more intelligent decisions becomes its moat and therefore its path to profitability. Companies using PulsOps will not only make better business decisions but will also free up their team’s time to execute faster and better,” said Nitin Garg, co-founder of PulsOps.

“Whether it is the meteoric rise of quick commerce as a new horizontal, or the pain points for existing ops teams across ecommerce and logistics, it is clear that traditional business intelligence (BI) tools are not sufficiently powerful for new-age business and operations teams. Most available solutions focus on one component of the performance monitoring process such as data transformation, visualization or automated monitoring. In the founders we see a top-notch team which has unique insights and the ability to create a full stack solution built in India, for the world, added Nitin Sharma, Partner and co-founder at Antler India.

The platform was founded in 2021 by Indian School of Business (ISB) graduates Shobhit Sharma, Morahari Reddy and Nitin Garg.