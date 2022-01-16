Here's How to Scale Your Business's Social Media Marketing in 2022

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

More than 3.8 billion people use social media every day. That's around half of the world's population. It's no surprise that e-commerce has experienced such a massive boom with that kind of daily traffic on social channels. For entrepreneurs, social media presents an incredible opportunity, but only if you know the marketing skills to attract and engage audiences.

In The 2022 Social Media & Digital Ads Certification Bundle, you'll get an up-to-date, comprehensive education in social media marketing for 2022 and beyond. The bundle's on sale for just $34.99 (reg. $1,600).

This eight-course bundle is taught by Faisal Siddiqui (4.1/5 instructor rating), an experienced entrepreneur who has worked with more than 50 multinationals, brands, companies, and business partners. He's managed nearly $2 million in digital marketing assets working in a wide range of industries including luxury fashion, technology, e-commerce, and more.

In these courses, Siddiqui will introduce you to social media and its seven common types. You'll understand the role of bookmarking, consumer reviews, and blogging, and discover some of the most important stats for entrepreneurs to know. Then, you'll understand how to build an audience persona, learn the dos and don'ts of social media, and much more.

Beyond the general topics, you'll take deep dives into specific platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Likewise, you'll explore the importance of your website when you're scaling your social media marketing. That means delving into on-page search engine optimization (SEO), learning how to configure the Google Search Console for your website, and much more. You'll also get up to speed with Google Ads, learning how to ad an extra revenue stream to your marketing strategy.

If you want to scale your digital marketing, start with social media. In The 2022 Social Media & Digital Ads Certification Bundle, you'll learn how to do it. Grab it on sale for just $34.99.

