NewsReach Raises Undisclosed Funding

NewsReach, an Ahmedabad-based digital media tech startup, has raised undisclosed funding. A consortium of investors like JITO Angel Network, Beyond Partners - Indian Micro VC firm, CIIE initiative startup oasis, Shashvat Nakrani (co-founder Bharat Pe), Sharan Aggarwal (angel investor and founder of Leviosa) contributed to the funding round.

NewsReach will use the fresh capital to further strengthen its company operations and technology stack, including its content e-commerce/marketplace, where buying/selling and licensing of the content in vernacular languages takes place.

Founded in 2018 by Darshan Shah and Soniya Kundnani, NewsReach is serving the content creators and vernacular publishers in the creator economy domain with unparalleled demand. Just over the last one month, NewsReach has experienced over 10 times growth in traction pertaining to signup requests for its one-of-a-kind content marketplace, which is presently in public beta on an invitation basis. The overall revenue of the company has seen a multi fold increase due to exponential digital adoption among the users, creators and publishers, said a statement.

The startup aims to digitize, facilitate and provide a single platform SaaS and marketplace for the news media landscape.

“The world around us is driven by content. The blogs to news websites, aggregators to offline publishers, content is everywhere. But the content industry is highly unorganized. The necessity of this age is to redefine, consolidate and streamline the entire ecosystem. Content creators, publishers, influencers and advertisers desperately need an integrated growth environment.We at NewsReach are redefining the whole vernacular news and content ecosystem in India,” said Darshan Shah, co-founder, NewsReach.