The Key to Success Is a Team That Is Willing to Grow, Says This Founder

Who are you and what's your business?

I'm Oliver Kray, founder and CEO of MyPostcard.com. Our app allows you to send your photos as real postcards anywhere worldwide. From a selection of over 50,000 designs, users can select the appropriate template to match their image, text, and occasion and personalize it accordingly.

What inspired you to create this business?

It all started with a vacation in Santorini, Greece, in the summer of 2013. At that time, I was still a designer and facade artist. I was taking pictures on the beach when the business idea for MyPostcard came to my mind: I wanted to send my digital pictures from my smartphone — completely analog — as postcards. After a short research, I found out that some companies already offered this service, but rather carelessly. I decided to do it better, and shortly after MyPostcard.com was born in Berlin in May 2014. Without the help of investors, I managed to establish a market-leading company with flat hierarchies and lean structures on the market within a short time.

What has been your biggest challenge during the pandemic and how did you pivot to overcome it?

Before Covid, around 80 percent of postcards were sent via the app from a holiday destination. Since traveling was almost impossible during the pandemic, we were challenged to put our focus on a different sector. But especially due to the corona crisis, we noticed that our postcard app is not only an app that can be used during holidays but a serious medium with which you can give happiness to your loved ones worldwide at any time. We focused on creating and offering more designs for different occasions. Encouragement cards, like "stay healthy" or "sending a big hug," were used the most during the pandemic. In the end, MyPostcard is the channel and the user decides for himself which purpose his product fulfills.

What advice would you give entrepreneurs looking for funding?

First of all, you must believe 100% in your product.

Next, it is important to understand that there are big differences from investor to investor. You must invest time in the process of finding the right investor. Look for investors that understand your industry and have already funded similar projects. Ideally, he has a big network in your industry from which you can benefit, and he becomes a mentor to you.

When it comes to preparing for a pitch, it is important to have the most important KPIs in your mind and not spend a long time searching for them. In the end, it speaks for you and shows that you also know the details.

What does the word "entrepreneur" mean to you?

As an entrepreneur, passion and insanity are usually close to each other. You need to be willing to work more than you have spare time if you want to start a real business. Getting a startup up and running is not a children's birthday party where you organize something, invite people and then do business. Especially at the beginning, you need a lot of energy and endurance. Otherwise, you will be among the more than 80% who started a startup but quickly failed again.

What is something many aspiring business owners think they need that they really don't?

Many aspiring business owners might think they need to manage and decide everything by themselves. But my key to success was a fantastic team that shared my vision and was willing to grow. It is very important to take enough time to find a good team, with which you can discuss important things at the weekend, and everyone can be reached at any time. You should also quickly build up a good network of consultants from the most diverse areas around you - but above all from those areas of which you have little idea yourself. Otherwise, you should make friends with little time and a lot of perseverance, patience, and power!

Is there a particular quote or saying that you use as personal motivation?

"The people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do." — Steve Jobs