Diginoor.io Raises $1 Million In Seed Round

Diginoor, a NFT marketplace, has raised $1 million in its Seed funding. The round was led by Contrary Capital, Polygon Fund, Sandeep Nailwal, Kunal Shah, Abdul Wahab Al-Halabi, among others.

Founded in 2021 by Chennai based teenage entrepreneurs- Shaamil Karim and Yash Rathod, Diginoor aims to make NFT adoption mainstream in India with curated Indian entertainment content adapted for the web 3.0 space. Diginoor is leading the charge of carving out space for Indian cinema on the blockchain with the largest collection of Indian entertainment content, said a statement.

"We started Diginoor to sell NFTs of iconic Indian cinema content, right from Rajinikanth dialogues to metaverse Kabali suits. We plan on using these funds to hire a talented team across functions and tap into the plethora of content in the Indian media industry," said Shaamil Karim, co-founder of Diginoor.

"We are here to build the web 3.0 revolution, homegrown out of India, through cinema and gaming. We are building exciting projects at Diginoor using NFTs and smart contract-powered decentralized gaming. It’s time to build cutting-edge technology out of India and compete on a global level," said Yash Rathod, co-founder of Diginoor.

Diginoor also plans to start selling Bollywood NFTs along with exclusive music and celebrity NFTs, added the statement.