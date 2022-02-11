You Don't Have to Code to Build a Website

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

These days, you pretty much need a website if you want your business to thrive. A website is the foundation stone to helping you improve your marketing, get better PR, and just generally raise awareness of your business.

StackCommerce

Think you don't have the time or money to invest in a website? Think again. The Complete Blocs Website Builder Bundle makes it easy for absolutely anyone — regardless of technical experience — to build a website without coding. You can get it for just $49.99 (reg. $169) for a limited time.

Blocs 4 is an intuitive website builder that gives you everything you need to build a responsive, gorgeous website without ever writing a line of code. As the name implies, Blocs works by stacking pre-built "blocks" on top of one another to create a fully coded website. With intuitive visual styling controls, you can customize every single detail on your site and add elements like animations, parallax scroll effects, and many more modern features with just a few clicks.

Blocs gives you the power to create your website precisely in your image. If you want to sell things online, you can set up payment integrations from the leading commerce providers. Social cards let you easily add support for Twitter or Facebook to generate social proof and increase your engagement with your audience. Blocs helps you set up a sitemap to improve your SEO, enable visitors to leave comments with integrated Disqus support, protect your images' copyright, secure against hackers, and so much more. It also integrates seamlessly with a wide range of Content Management Systems so migration is simple.

Blocs has earned a perfect 5-star rating on G2, as well as 4.8 stars on Product Hunt and 4.5 stars on Macworld. Find out why when you start building your site with help from The Complete Blocs Website Builder Bundle. Get it on sale for 70 percent off $169 at just $49.99 today.

